US CDC reports 194,092 deaths from coronavirus

US CDC reports 194,092 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 15 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 22:50 ist

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,537,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 34,597 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 387 to 194,092.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, is as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

 