US district judge asks PG&E to explain role in California Zogg Fire

Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 08:59 ist
The Zogg Fire went from 400 acres to 7000 acres in a matter of hours, prompting mandatory evacuations in the region. Credit: AFP Photo

PG&E Corp was ordered by a US district judge to explain its role in the ignition of the Zogg Fire in California last month, according to a court order filed on Monday.

Last week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) took possession of PG&E's equipment as part of an ongoing investigation into the power provider's role in the fire.

The Zogg Fire had started in Shasta County, California on Sept. 27 and consumed 56,338 acres, while injuring one person and killing four.

The court order filed on Monday showed that Judge William Alsup asked PG&E to describe within the next two weeks the equipment removed by Cal Fire as well as the location of the equipment when it was in use.

PG&E was also asked to describe the extent of "trimmed and untrimmed vegetation" in the area near which the possession by Cal Fire took place.

"We're aware of the court's order and are currently reviewing," the company said.

