US FDA to allow mixing and matching of Covid boosters

US FDA to allow mixing and matching of Covid boosters

The FDA in September authorised a booster dose of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's two-shot Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2021, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 07:39 ist

The US Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to get a different booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine than the one initially taken, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The FDA in September authorised a booster dose of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's two-shot Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans.

The regulator's advisory panel has also backed the use of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

Also Read | FDA panel votes to authorise J&J Covid vaccine booster

The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the agency's plans.

The FDA declined to comment on the matter.

US health officials have been under pressure to authorize the additional shots after the White House announced plans in August for a widespread booster campaign pending approvals from the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A study by the National Institutes of Health last week showed people who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Pfizer-BioNTech
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 