US records 919 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 04 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 08:27 ist

 The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed nearly 1.85 million cases, the Baltimore-based school reported at 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

Even if the pandemic seems to be abating to some extent in the country, health experts are still worried and say that widespread anti-racism protests over the past week could lead to a new surge in cases.

