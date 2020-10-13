US SC ends anti-corruption lawsuit against Donald Trump

US Supreme Court ends Democratic lawmakers' anti-corruption lawsuit against US President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 21:31 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put an end to a lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats that accused President Donald Trump of violating anti-corruption provisions in the U.S. Constitution with his business dealings.

The justices refused to hear an appeal by 215 Senate and House of Representatives Democrats of a lower court ruling that found that the lawmakers lacked the necessary legal standing to bring the case that focused on the Republican president's ownership of the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

 