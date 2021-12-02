US VP Harris' chief spokesperson to leave her office

US VP Harris' chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office

Earlier this month, Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, also left the administration

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2021, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 11:16 ist
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson to US Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP's office by the end of this year, a White House official said, the latest departure from Harris's office amid reports of tensions.

"VP values Symone and she is beloved," a White House official, who did not wish to identified said, confirming her departure.

Earlier this month, Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, also left the administration.

One person familiar with the situation said the departures come amid concerns the Vice President is not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined.

Symone sent a note to staff on Wednesday announcing her decision.

"From my first days on the President's campaign to traveling with the VP when she joined the ticket, to witnessing the historic swearing in of the President and Vice President. It's been an honor," she said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kamala Harris
World news
United States

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 