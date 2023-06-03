Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance to the tune of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster Telugu movie RRR continues to scale new heights in terms of popularity even after more than a year of its release on the big screen. The song which has entertained audiences globally has now found lovers in the war-torn Ukraine.

In a video going viral on social media, Ukrainian soldiers could be seen recreating the song which was originally pictured on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While the original music video showed the two actors performing against the Britishers, the Ukrainians added a twist and showed the soldiers performing against Russia's invasion.

Also Read | Ram Charan announces his first production - a movie around Veer Savarkar

Військові з Миколаєва зняли пародію на пісню #NaatuNaatu з 🇮🇳 фільму "RRR", головний саундтрек якого виграв Оскар цього року. У оригінальній сцені гол.герої піснею виражають протест проти британського офіцера (колонізатора) за те, що він не пустив їх на зустріч. pic.twitter.com/bVbfwdjfj1 — Jane_fedotova🇺🇦 (@jane_fedotova) May 29, 2023

The 140-second video, shared on Twitter by the vice president of the Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine, Jane Fedotova, is the latest in the series of such videos on the Oscar-winning song being made across the world.

Originally tweeted in the local language, the caption of the video translated into English as, "The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from the movie "RRR", the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song.”

The video from Ukrainian soldiers was further retweeted by the official twitter account of the SS Rajamouli movie.

The original song was shot outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence with the shooting taking place months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On his return to the country after winning the prestigious Oscars, RRR star Ram Charan had said that Naatu Naatu was a song of the people of India.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a pre-independence fictional story following two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s.