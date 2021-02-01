JUST IN
Budget 2021 Live: FDI in insurance companies increased to 74% from 49%; discoms get Rs 3 lakh crore outlay
Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here Budget 2021: Key numbers investors must watch Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's 'bahi khata' goes digital Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained GST revenues touch record high of Rs 1.20L crore in Jan Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms
West condemns Myanmar coup, detention of Suu Kyi

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

The White House said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the detentions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2021, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:42 ist
A portrait of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a bag as Myanmar activists protest outside the United Nations university building in Tokyo on February 1, 2021 following a military coup in the country by a general after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations-led condemnation of Myanmar's military on Monday after it seized power, calling for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments were a "serious blow to democratic reforms" and urged all leaders to refrain from violence and respect human rights, a UN spokesman said.

The United States, Australia and Singapore expressed dismay at the military's declaration of a state of emergency and the detentions, which the army said it had carried out in response to "election fraud".

"We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the detentions.

Also read: UN Chief strongly condemns detention of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called on the military "to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others" who had been detained.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome.

Also read: Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained

The detentions came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the military after the November 8 election in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) scored a landslide win.

The army on Monday handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Myanmar
United Nations
Aung San Suu Kyi
US

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 