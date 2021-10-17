WHO decision on EUL for Covaxin on Oct 26

  Oct 17 2021
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 22:13 ist
WHO's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the EUL (Emergency use listing) for Covaxin.

WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

 

