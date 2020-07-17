Covid-19 cases in Brazil not rising exponentially: WHO

WHO says Covid-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jul 17 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credits: AFP Photo

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Ryan told a news briefing that the "R" number - the number of people each infected person goes on to infect - now appeared to be between 0.5 and 1.5 across states in Brazil, and the number of new cases was plateauing at 40,000-45,000 per day.

"The virus is not doubling itself in the community as it was before, so the rise is not exponential," he said. But there was "absolutely no guarantee that it will go down by itself".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Brazil
World Health Organization

What's Brewing

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

 