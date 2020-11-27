'Speculative' to say Covid didn't emerge in China: WHO

WHO says would be "highly speculative" to say Covid-19 did not emerge in China

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:55 ist
Representative image: Getty Images

The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Friday it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in December last year.

Mike Ryan was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva after being asked if Covid-19 could have first emerged outside China. It was first identified in the central city of Wuhan.

"You start your investigation where the first human cases emerged," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Health Organization
COVID-19
Coronavirus
China

What's Brewing

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 