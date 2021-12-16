Wikipedia creator's computer, NFT auctioned for ~$1 mn

Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT auctioned for almost $1 mn

The NFT is of Wikipedia's debut onscreen image when Wales posted the first words, 'Hello world'

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 16 2021, 06:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 06:30 ist
: A Strawberry iMac owned by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales is displayed during a press preview before the upcoming Christie's Luxury Week auction, in New York. Credit: AFP Photo

An NFT memorializing Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales's first edit on the online reference resource 20 years ago and the computer he used when programming the platform sold for a total of almost $1 million at auction Wednesday.

Christie's sold the NFT -- Non-Fungible Tokens that are unique digital objects and confer ownership through blockchain technology -- for $750,000 and the Strawberry iMac for $187,500.

The NFT is of Wikipedia's debut onscreen image when Wales posted the first words, "Hello world."

The Strawberry iMac was the personal computer he "used for development and research at the time of the website's launch on January 15, 2001," Christie's said.

The NFT, presented in JPEG format, is interactive, with the buyer able to edit the page, "which can be reset with a timer to revert to its original state," according to Christie's.

Part of the proceeds from the sales will help fund Wales's WT.Social project, a "non-toxic alternative" social media network that uses an advertising-free model.

The new darling art form for some collectors and investors, NFTs have become staples of auction houses and the art market.

An NFT of the World Wide Web's source code sold in July for $5.4 million at Sotheby's, while the all-digital work of American artist Beeple drew $69.3 million in March at Christie's, an NFT record.

Also on Friday, Christie's announced the auction of a bulletproof vest worn by rap megastar Kanye West during a party marking the release of his 2021 album "Donda."

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Wikipedia
NFT
Business News

What's Brewing

Wikipedia creator's computer, NFT auctioned for ~$1 mn

Wikipedia creator's computer, NFT auctioned for ~$1 mn

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

 