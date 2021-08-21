Afghanistan News Live: 'We will get you home,' Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul

Biden is facing criticism for a chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport as crowds struggle to reach safety inside. He called the past week “heartbreaking," but insisted his administration was working hard to smooth and speed the evacuations.
Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Biden's comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the US government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.
Pak's strategic interest in Afghanistan is to counter Indian influence, mitigate spillover: US official
Pakistan's strategic security objectives in Afghanistan almost certainly continue to be countering Indian influence and mitigating spillover of the Afghan civil war into Pakistani territory, an American Inspector General has said, citing inputs from the Defense Intelligence Agency.
How Taliban turned social media into a tool for control
In one video, a Taliban official reassured female health workers that they could keep their jobs. In another, militants told Sikhs, a minority religious group, that they were free and protected. Still others suggested a new lawfulness in Kabul, Afghanistan, with Talib fighters holding looters and thieves at gunpoint.
