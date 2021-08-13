Afghanistan News Live: After Kandahar, Taliban say they have 'captured' Lashkar Gah city

The Taliban has stepped up its campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years. The Islamist militants now control about two-thirds of Afghanistan. Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.