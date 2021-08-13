Afghanistan News Live: After Kandahar, Taliban say they have 'captured' Lashkar Gah city

The Taliban has stepped up its campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years. The Islamist militants now control about two-thirds of Afghanistan. Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with deep concern the developments in Afghanistan and hopes that the discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha will restore the pathway to a negotiated settlement to the conflict, his spokesman has said.
Taliban say they have captured Afghan city of Lashkar Gah: Security source
The Taliban have captured the key southern city of Lashkar Gah, a senior Afghan security source told AFP on Friday, confirming a claim by the insurgents.
Military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a deal with the militants, the security source told AFP.
US, UK to launch evacuation flights as Taliban advance across Afghanistan
The United States and Britain ordered Friday the deployment of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their nationals, as the Taliban overran more key regional cities in an offensive that has left the capital dangerously exposed.
The Western forces' announcements of rushed extractions came as the Taliban claimed they had taken control of Kandahar, the nation's second-biggest city in Taliban heartland, leaving only Kabul and pockets of other territory in government hands.
Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where Canadian staff in Kabul will be evacuated before closing, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP.
UN Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban
The UN Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan's peace and stability, diplomats said on Thursday.
Taliban claim to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city
The Taliban claimed Friday to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, which would leave just the capital and pockets of other territory in the government's hands.
Biden's 'reckless' Afghan policy leading to 'massive, predictable, and preventable disaster': Top Republican
Congress' top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell blasted President Joe Biden Thursday for a "reckless policy" towards Afghanistan, as the United States moved to evacuate embassy workers ahead of the Taliban's advance.
EU threatens Taliban with 'isolation' if seizes power
The European Union on Thursday warned the Taliban that it would face being cut off by the international community if it seized power through violence, as the insurgents sweep across Afghanistan.
Pentagon says won't use Kabul airport for air attacks as evacuates US officials
The 3,000 US troops being deployed to the Kabul airport to help evacuate embassy staff from Afghanistan will not be used for attacks on the Taliban, the Pentagon said Thursday.
J&K BJP leader urges PM Modi to rescue Sikhs from Afghanistan
A Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to make necessary arrangements for rescuing Sikh families from Afghanistan amid an escalating situation in that country, and ensuring their proper settlement in India.
