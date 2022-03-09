10 dead in strikes in Severodonestk in eastern Ukraine

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian military attack in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk on Tuesday, a local official for the Lugansk region said in a statement on Telegram.

Also read: Russia says it thwarted plot to attack Donbas

The Russian military "opened fire" on residential homes and other buildings in the town, he said, without immediately specifying whether it was an artillery attack.

The region has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

Check out latest videos from DH: