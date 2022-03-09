10 dead in strikes in Severodonestk in eastern Ukraine

The Russian military "opened fire" on residential homes and other buildings in the town

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 09 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 14:54 ist
The number of people fleeing the war flooding across Ukraine's borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed two million, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian military attack in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk on Tuesday, a local official for the Lugansk region said in a statement on Telegram.

Also read: Russia says it thwarted plot to attack Donbas

The Russian military "opened fire" on residential homes and other buildings in the town, he said, without immediately specifying whether it was an artillery attack.

The region has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

