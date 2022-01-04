10 killed in head-on collision between two buses in Pak

10 killed, 40 injured in head-on collision between two buses in Pakistan

Rescue officials joined the locals to shift the injured to hospital

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Jan 04 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 18:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

At least 10 people were killed and 40 others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, a bus was going to Hasilpur, some 400 km from Lahore, while the other one was coming in the opposite direction when they collided on Monday night.

"At Basti Bhoori Shah, the driver of one of the buses lost control over the vehicle in order to save a motorcyclist, and rammed into the other bus coming from the opposite direction,” the Rescue said.

It said rescue officials joined the locals to shift the injured to hospital.

Six persons died on the spot while three succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The motorcyclist was also killed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in the accident and directed the authorities concerned to provide best health facilities to the injured.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Accident
Death
World news

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 