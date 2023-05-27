10 killed in new clashes in southern Chad

10 killed in new clashes in southern Chad

Tensions are historically rooted in rivalry over land

AFP
AFP, N'Djamena,
  • May 27 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 15:16 ist
Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area who crossed into Chad, in Koufroun, near Echbara, gather on April 30, 2023 for an aid distribution. Credit: AFP Photo

Clashes between herders and farmers have killed at least 10 people in southern Chad, a region regularly troubled by such violence, a local governor told AFP on Saturday.

The fertile border areas of Chad, Cameroon and Central African Republic have been gripped by confrontation between predominantly Muslim nomadic herders and sedentary farmers who are typically Christian or animist.

Tensions are historically rooted in rivalry over land.

Also Read: Sudan becomes battleground for foreign fighters

The farmers often accuse the herders of letting their cattle trample their crops and eat them, while the herders say they have the traditional right to graze there.

The latest outbreak of violence occurred on Thursday, when a 12-year-old herder took his animals onto a farmer's peanut field, leading to an altercation that left the child dead, Adoum Forteye Amadou, the governor of the Madoul region, told AFP by telephone.

His parents then killed nine farmers in revenge, Amadou said, adding that the incident occurred near the village of Bara II, 600 kilometres southeast of the capital of N'Djamena.

"Five herders, the authors of the killing spree, have been arrested, as well as the murderer of the young herder," he said.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Chad
Cameroon
Central African Republic

Related videos

What's Brewing

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

 