100 Taliban fighters to be released from Afghan jails Thursday

100 Taliban fighters to be released from Afghan jails

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 13:05 ist
The Taliban were not immediately available for a comment.

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners from jails on Thursday, said a senior security official, adding that in exchange the Taliban will release 20 Afghan security members.

The prisoner swap is part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war.

The release of 100 Taliban fighters is the first steps towards a subsequent exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the insurgent group.

The Taliban were not immediately available for a comment.

Taliban
Afghanistan
United States
