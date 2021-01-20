12 US National Guard pulled from Biden inauguration

12 US National Guard troops pulled from inauguration over probe on far-right sentiments

Two of the 12 were removed from duty for making 'inappropriate comments or texts,' said National Guard Commander General Daniel Hokanson

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 20 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 08:12 ist
Members of the US National Guard are seen outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Credit AFP Photo

Twelve US National Guard troops have been pulled from duty protecting the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, partly due to an investigation of extremist sympathies in the ranks, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Two of the 12 were removed from duty for making "inappropriate comments or texts," said National Guard Commander General Daniel Hokanson.

The two were sent home, he said, declining to explain what was said in the comments.

They were pulled from the force "out of an abundance of caution," he said.

Read | The end for President Donald Trump

The removal of the other 10 troops was also unexplained, but was "unrelated to the events taking place at the Capitol or to the concerns that many people have noted on extremism," said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

The actions against the 12 came amid concerns that the far-right extremists who took a part in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 have associates or sympathizers in the US military.

Concerned about a possible threat to Biden or others, the FBI has investigated whether there were extremists among the up 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed in Washington to keep security for the inauguration.

We "want to make sure that we have the right people in the security bubble," General William Walker, head of the Washington National Guard, told Fox News on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
Washington
US Capitol building
Pentagon

What's Brewing

Amazfit GTR 2e hands-on review: First impression

Amazfit GTR 2e hands-on review: First impression

Could a smell test screen people for Covid-19?

Could a smell test screen people for Covid-19?

DH Toon | 'This is altogether a different team!'

DH Toon | 'This is altogether a different team!'

Indian debutants who stole the show at the Gabba

Indian debutants who stole the show at the Gabba

Fearless India breach Oz fort, script history

Fearless India breach Oz fort, script history

 