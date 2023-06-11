2 dead, another injured in shooting involving cop in Kansas City in US

Two people were killed dead and another injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night. The shooting took place happened after an officer called for help shortly near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, media reports said.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move
One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride
NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes
I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)
Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays
Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams
How could AI destroy humanity?