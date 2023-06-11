2 dead, another injured in shooting in Kansas City

2 dead, another injured in shooting involving cop in Kansas City in US

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2023, 06:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 06:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed dead and another injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night. The shooting took place happened after an officer called for help shortly near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, media reports said. 

 

More to follow...

Kansas Police
US
Shooting
World news

