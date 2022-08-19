2 planes collide in US airport, fatalities feared

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to the airport

IANS
IANS, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 10:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Multiple people were feared dead after two planes collided while attempting to land in Watsonville, California, authorities said.

The crash took place at 2:56 pm on Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport and multiple agencies rushed to the scene at 3:37 pm, Xinhua news agency quoted the city authorities as saying.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to the airport, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a preliminary statement.

One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people aboard the Cessna 340.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground, according to the statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, it added.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Plane Crash
World news
California
United States

