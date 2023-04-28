Ukraine shoots down 21 Russian missiles

21 Russian missiles destroyed over Kyiv: Govt officials

Ukraine also referred to Russia as a 'terrorist state'

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 28 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 12:42 ist
A view shows a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine. Photo credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine said Friday it had downed a barrage of 21 Russian missiles and two attack drones overnight in Moscow's most recent deadly wave of strikes targeting cities across the country.

"Ukrainian air defenders shot down 21 of 23 missiles and 2 drones," the defence ministry said in a statement, referring to Russia as a "terrorist state" that had launched the munitions from Tu-95 strategic bombers.

World news
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis

