24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 30 2023, 06:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 06:09 ist
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career. Credit: Twitter/@Wersching

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series 24 and providing the voice for Tess in the video game The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist said. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us, wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in Star Trek: Enterprise, and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of 24BoschThe Vampire Diaries,Marvel's Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game The Last of Us.

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She's survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

star trek
World news

What's Brewing

Why do sportsmen cheat ?

Why do sportsmen cheat ?

The man in the wheelchair

The man in the wheelchair

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

 