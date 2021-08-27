9 dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot: Ministry

  Aug 27 2021
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people have died following explosions at an arms depot in southern Kazakhstan and four others were feared dead, the Central Asian country's emergencies ministry said Friday.

The ministry's statement mentioned emergency services workers and military staff among victims of the blasts that tore through a defence ministry ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl on Thursday. It added that four people were missing.

