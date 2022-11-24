Abu Dhabi close to unveiling new economic strategy

Abu Dhabi close to unveiling new economic strategy: Chairman of Department of Economic Development

The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy

Reuters
Reuters, Abu Dhabi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 17:54 ist
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (left). Credit: Twitter/adchamber

Abu Dhabi is close to unveiling its overall new economic strategy, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday.

The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy and focus on developing innovation and digitisation.

The chairman was speaking at an event to announce that Abu Dhabi would be hosting the Annual Investment Meeting in 2023.

Abu Dhabi
World news
Economy

