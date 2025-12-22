<p>Bengaluru: Starting from Tuesday (December 23), trains on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro's </a>Yellow Line will run every 13 minutes during peak hours from Monday through Saturday as the sixth train will enter passenger service. </p><p>On Sundays, the peak-hour frequency will continue to be 15 minutes. There will also be no change in the first and last train timings from either terminal station — RV Road and Bommasandra, according to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).</a> </p>.Namma Metro's Yellow Line trains to run every 12 mins from December 22.<p>One train is being kept as a traffic spare for emergencies.</p><p>The BMRCL received the six-coach trainset in the last week of November.</p><p>The coaches were manufactured near Kolkata by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) under a sub-contract with China's CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, which is supplying 36 trainsets for Rs 1,578 crore.</p><p>The 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro corridor opened on August 11 and has pushed up daily ridership to over a million, but passengers are unhappy with low frequency and late start time.</p>