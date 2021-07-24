Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country's 34 provinces to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taliban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry said.
"To curb violence and limit the Taliban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces across the country," except in Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar, the interior ministry said in a statement.
The curfew will be effective between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am local time, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy interior ministry spokesman said in a separate audio statement to reporters.
Since early May, the Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the country that has seen the insurgents capture border crossings, dozens of districts and encircle several provincial capitals.
With the withdrawal of American-led foreign forces all but complete, the resurgent Taliban now controls about half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'
Things to consider before signing up for space tourism
14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list
Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review
DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'
'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'
Scientists finish the human genome at last
First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo
Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil