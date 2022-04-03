Air strikes hit Ukraine's strategic port Odessa

Air strikes rocked Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port Odessa early Sunday morning, according to an interior ministry official, after Kyiv had warned that Russia was trying to consolidate its troops in the south.
"Odessa was attacked from the air," Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account.
"Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence."
An AFP reporter heard explosions in the southwestern city at around 6:00 am (0300 GMT).
Read | Why Ukraine diplomacy is converging in New Delhi
The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke with flames visible apparently in an industrial area.
A soldier near the site of one of the strikes said it was likely a rocket or a missile.
The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country's north.
On Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy warned Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow's troops were regrouping.
Odessa, a historic city of around one million people, is Ukraine's largest Black Sea port.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more
Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'
Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup