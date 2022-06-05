Air support called to douse forest fire in Pakistan

Air support called to douse forest fire in northwest Pakistan

Four people of a family lost their lives in the wildfire that erupted in the remote area of Ali Jaan Kapraai of Shangla district

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jun 05 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 17:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Pakistan government on Sunday called for two helicopters "urgently" to extinguish forest fire in the Swat region of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a day after four people were killed in the blaze.

Four people of a family lost their lives in the wildfire that erupted in the remote area of Ali Jaan Kapraai of Shangla district on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sharif ordered to provide two helicopters "immediately" for extinguishing fire in Patnai area, following a request by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Dawn newspaper reported.

The request by the district administration and subsidiaries of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was made in an attempt to prevent the fire from spreading due to a high risk of dry weather and strong winds.

Authorities said fires had broken out in four different places in the mountains of Swat, adding that the incidents were increasing day by day due to the negligence of the departments concerned.

The incidents of forest fire have also increased in the mountains of Swat, Buner, Mingora, Shangla, and Chakesar.

Meanwhile, a raging fire in the Panjar area of Rawalpindi district has spread six to seven kilometres.

Last month, a huge fire destroyed a pine nut forest in Balochistan's Sherani district, leaving three people dead.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Forest fire
World news

What's Brewing

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 