All options viable to keep Iran getting nukes: Israel

'All possible means on the table' to prevent Iran developing nuclear weapon, says Israel

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, attended by officials from Bahrain and the UAE, among others

Reuters
Reuters, Munich,
  • Feb 17 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 19:44 ist
The US exited the Iranian Nuclear Deal and renegotiations have stalled, with US sanctions again biting the Iranian economy. Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that "all possible means" were on the table to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon and added that the international community had to take action to stop Tehran's proliferation of advanced weapons.

"Iran is currently holding discussions to sell advanced weapons, including UAVs and PGMs, to no less than 50 different countries," he said, referring to combat drones and precision-guided munitions.

Also Read | China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted; Xi accepts invitation to visit

"When we speak of preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, we must keep all the possible means – I repeat, all possible means on the table," he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, attended by officials from Israel's Arab foe-turned-friends, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Israel
Iran
Iran Nuclear deal
Iran nuclear programme
Tehran
Munich
Tel Aviv

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 