Alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell moved to New York jail

Epstein accomplice Maxwell moved to New York jail

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Jul 06 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 22:24 ist
The Merrimack County Department of Corrections in Boscawen, New Hampshire where Guislaine Maxwell was held before being transported to New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved to a jail in New York City, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where she faces charges of facilitating a sex-trafficking ring.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested on Thursday in New Hampshire and had been held over the weekend at the Merrimack County Jail, a medium-security facility 20 miles (32 km) from the luxurious home where investigators said she had been lying low.

The defendant is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the prison bureau said on Monday.

Jeffrey Epstein
New York
United States

