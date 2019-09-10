Around 200 Indian workers in Dubai to receive salary

Around 200 Indian workers in the UAE are likely to receive their salaries and return home, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Indian workers are among the 300 workers also from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Egypt who were employed with the Al Wasita Emirates Catering Services and did not receive their payments for months, the Khaleej Times reported.

"The issue should be resolved shortly. They will receive their unpaid salaries, air tickets and visa cancellation done hopefully in the next week or so," Pooja Vernekar, first secretary (community affairs), Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, was quoted as saying by the paper.

The workers are sure of getting their salaries since the confirmation has come from the Indian Embassy.

"We have been hearing this for a while - that things will be sorted out. The mental stress we are facing without food to eat and money to send home is unexplainable. Since the Indian Embassy has confirmed this, we are hopeful. Insha Allah, I hope this is true," an Asian worker was quoted as saying.

The majority of the Indian workers are from Kerala and are happy that they would get a chance to happily celebrate their Onam.

"We were all depressed as it's Onam and we haven't sent any money home. This news has made this festival very special now. We have been stuck here for more than a year. And now we will soon be able to go home," a worker said.