At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan

At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi, when it overturned on the highway near the Kallar Kahar salt range.

PTI
PTI, Islamabad/Lahore,
  • Jun 17 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 04:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bus travelling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab province overturned due to a brake failure, killing at least 13 people, including five women and three children, officials said on Saturday.

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi, when it overturned on the highway near the Kallar Kahar salt range.

“At least 13 passengers, including five women and three children, were killed, and another 25 injured,” officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urges brother Nawaz to return from UK, head nation for 4th term

The National Highways and Motorway Police said that according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure.

There were 34 passengers onboard, police said.

Rescue officials said that the death toll could rise as some of the injured were critical.

Motorway police said two lanes of the six-lane highway were closed to allow officials to fish out the victims.

Poor roads, lack of safety awareness and blatant disregard for traffic rules often cause fatal accidents in Pakistan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Road accident
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

 