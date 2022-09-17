At least 16 school children die in South Africa crash

At least 16 school children die in South Africa crash

The accident occurred in the Pongola area, near the border with Eswatini

AFP
AFP, Johannesberg,
  • Sep 17 2022, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 03:40 ist

At least 16 school children were killed died Friday when a minibus collided with a truck along a South African highway around 300 kilometres north of Durban, a regional government said.

The provincial KwaZulu-Natal transport ministry reported 16 deaths from the collision.

Local media reported a toll of 19 children - aged between five and 12 years - plus three adults.

"The death of so many young lives is a serious tragedy," regional transport minister Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.

The accident occurred in the Pongola area, near the border with Eswatini.

South Africa's roads are among the most developed on the continent, but safety remains an issue with most accidents blamed on reckless driving.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Africa
World news
Death

What's Brewing

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

How will the earth look in 20 years?

How will the earth look in 20 years?

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

 