At least 20 killed in east Congo landslide on April 2

At least 20 people were killed and several others are still missing following a landslide in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the provincial government said on Monday.
The incident occurred in the locality of Bolowa, in Masisi territory in Congo's eastern North Kivu province.
"Following this tragic incident, twenty people... lost their lives and others are missing for which search efforts are ongoing," the North Kivu governor's spokesperson said in a statement.
There were no further details on the causes of the landslide and its impact.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match
Why is OPEC cutting oil output?
JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend
Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match
Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested
J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat