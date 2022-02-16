Ater 20 years in WTO, China more state-led an ever: US

Ater 20 years in WTO, China economy more 'state-led' than ever: US

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 16 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

After 20 years as a member of the World Trade Organization, China has failed to adopt the institution's rules and has become an even more "state-led, non-market" economy, US President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday.

"China also has a long record of violating, disregarding and evading WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," the office of the US Trade Representative said in its annual report for Congress.

"In fact, China's embrace of a state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade has increased rather than decreased over time, and the mercantilism that it generates has harmed and disadvantaged US companies and workers, often severely," USTR said, adding Beijing has not honored its trade commitments over time.

China
WTO
United States
World news

