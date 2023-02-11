Attacks reported across Ukraine, Biden to visit neighbour Poland

Ukraine said Friday that Russia had launched a major new wave of aerial attacks, as President Joe Biden announced he would mark one year since the invasion by visiting Kyiv's neighbour Poland.

Strikes were reported from the eastern region of Kharkiv to the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Brussels to lobby EU leaders for long-range weapons and fighter jets.

Zelenskyy said Russian missiles had crossed over ex-Soviet Moldova and NATO member Romania heading to Ukraine, though Bucharest denied the claim.

With the bloody conflict approaching its first-year anniversary on February 24, the White House said Biden would travel to NATO-ally Poland on February 20-22.

Biden will make a speech to mark "Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy," the White House said.

The Kremlin on Friday also announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual state of the nation speech on February 21.

Russia last targeted Ukraine with a mass strike in late January, days after Western allies agreed to deliver heavy tanks to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy called the new Russian attacks "a challenge to NATO", adding "this is terror that can and must be stopped."

Romania's defence ministry said it detected an "aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a Russian Federation ship" but "at no point did it intersect with Romania's airspace".

The Moldovan defence ministry confirmed that Russian missiles had crossed its airspace, adding it would summon Russia's ambassador.

Addressing a virtual summit of sports ministers chaired from London, Zelenskyy insisted that Russian athletes should not be allowed to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The mere presence of representatives of the terrorist state is a manifestation of violence and lawlessness," he said.

"If the Olympic sports were killings and missile strikes, then you know which national team would occupy the first place."

Kyiv residents on Friday rushed to shelters as Russia battered the pro-Western country with missiles and drones.

"(Russians) are attacking us once again," Iryna told AFP in Kyiv. "We must continue to work. But to be safe, I went down to the subway."

The Ukrainian air force said Russians targeted cities and critical infrastructure, adding that Iranian-made explosive drones were launched from the Sea of Azov and Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Russia also carried out a "massive" attack with "up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles" targeting the eastern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, the air force said.

Ten missiles were shot down over Kyiv, according to officials.

After humiliating defeats on the ground, Russia has in recent months targeted Ukraine's energy facilities, leading to power shortages that have left millions in the cold and dark.

Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo, said "power plants and high voltage network facilities" were affected in the east, west and south.

It added that the "most difficult situation" was in the region of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia.

Friday's wave of attacks follows Zelenskyy's visit to Europe, where he urged allies to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and fighter jets as Kyiv braces for a renewed Russian push in the east.

Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine needs military supplies faster than Russia can prepare what he said would be a dangerous new offensive.

He said he received "positive signals", but some EU leaders were wary, fearing it could drag the West closer to direct conflict with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that even if fighter jets were to be sent to Kyiv, it would not be in "the coming weeks".

The situation, however, is becoming more pressing on the ground where months-long fighting for control of Bakhmut, a key town in the eastern region of Donetsk, has left many casualties on both sides.

In one measure of the year-long conflict's toll on Moscow, about half of Russia's main battle tanks have likely been destroyed or captured by Ukraine, a senior US defense official said Friday.

Numerous foreign leaders have visited Kyiv since the war began, but Biden is considered unlikely to do so while in Poland due to security concerns.