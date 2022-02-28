Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

AP
AP, Canberra,
  • Feb 28 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 10:06 ist
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government's announcement on Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for the support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, since Thursday.

Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's defence minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine. 

