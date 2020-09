Sixteen Armenian separatist fighters were killed in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh after heavy fighting broke out with the Azerbaijani military on Sunday, rebel officials said.

"According to preliminary data, 16 (Karabakh) servicemen were killed and more than 100 wounded" since fighting erupted, the separatist defence ministry said, while both Baku and Yerevan reported civilian casualties earlier Sunday.