B.1.167 Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

B.1.167 Covid variant found in 53 territories: WHO

WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • May 26 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 09:20 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed Wednesday.

The WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories, figures in the UN health agency's weekly epidemiological update showed, taking the total number to 60.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
WHO

