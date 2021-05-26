B.1.167 Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed Wednesday.
The WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories, figures in the UN health agency's weekly epidemiological update showed, taking the total number to 60.
