Former Belarus prez contender jailed for 14 years

Belarus jails former presidential contender Viktor Babariko for 14 years

Babariko's team said before the ruling that the charges against their client had been fabricated to thwart his political ambitions

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 15:39 ist
Former Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko. Credit: Reuters Photo

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced former Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko to 14 years in prison on corruption charges, local media and Russian news agencies reported.

Babariko's team said before the ruling that the charges against their client had been fabricated to thwart his political ambitions.

Babariko, the former head of Belgazprombank, was arrested last June as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.

Prosecutors had requested that Babariko, who maintains his innocence, be sentenced to 15 years in jail for his alleged offences. After Babariko was barred from running and detained, Maria Kolesnikova, one of his allies, joined forces with two other women - Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo - to lead the opposition's campaign.

Kolesnikova is now jailed in Belarus, Tsepkalo has fled abroad, and Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko and has since emerged as the opposition's most prominent figure at liberty, is trying to undermine Lukashenko from neighbouring Lithuania.

Belarusian authorities have cracked down on the anti-government protests that erupted in the wake of the vote, prompting a flurry of Western sanctions against Minsk.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, denies electoral fraud. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Belarus
Corruption
Alexander Lukashenko

What's Brewing

Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film

Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 