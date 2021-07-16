Belarus police raid homes of journalists, activists

Belarus police raid homes and offices of journalists, rights activists

The authorities have shut down a number of non-state media outlets and human rights groups since protests began last August

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 16 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 14:45 ist
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters Photo

Belarusian police searched the offices and homes of journalists and human rights activists for the third successive day on Friday, extending what rights activists say is a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Poland-based Nexta Live channel said the office of US broadcaster Radio Liberty in the capital Minsk was among those raided. Belarusian human rights organisation Viasna-96 reported that two Radio Liberty journalists had been detained.

Belarusian security officials were not immediately available for comment.

The authorities have shut down a number of non-state media outlets and human rights groups since protests began last August against a presidential election which the opposition say was rigged. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, denies electoral fraud.

Police officers went on Friday to the homes of a journalist from Polish TV channel Belsat and those of several local reporters, Viasna-96 reported.

On Wednesday and Thursday, security officials conducted searches in around 20 human rights, charitable, media and expert institutions, detaining more than 15 people, including the head of Viasna-96.

The searches and detentions in the former Soviet republic have been condemned by Western politicians, international human rights activists and Belarusian protest leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is based in Lithuania.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said Britain condemns an "escalation in repression" in Belarus, and the European Union and United States have imposed sanctions on Belarus in recent months.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Belarus
raids
Journalists
activists

What's Brewing

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

 