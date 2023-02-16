Will join Ukraine offensive only if attacked: Belarus

Belarus says will join Russia's Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked

Lukashenko made the comments at a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk

AFP
AFP, Minsk,
  • Feb 16 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 16:48 ist
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks as he meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in the capital Minsk. Credit: AFP Photo

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would "only" join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.

Also Read | Poland border crossing closure 'catastrophic': Belarus

"I'm ready to fight together with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if so much as one soldier from (Ukraine) comes to our territory with a gun to kill my people," Lukashenko said in a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

 