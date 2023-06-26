Biden and Trudeau discuss Russia security situation

US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the security situation in Russia, Trudeau's office said on Sunday, in the wake of a short-lived mutiny by fighters of the Wagner group.

"They discussed the evolving internal security situation in Russia, noting that they are monitoring developments closely and will be maintaining close engagement with allies and partners," according to the readout.