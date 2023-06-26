Biden and Trudeau discuss Russia security situation

They discussed the evolving internal security situation in Russia, noting that they are monitoring developments closely

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 26 2023, 05:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 05:42 ist
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the security situation in Russia, Trudeau's office said on Sunday, in the wake of a short-lived mutiny by fighters of the Wagner group.

Also Read | Zelenskyy discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda

"They discussed the evolving internal security situation in Russia, noting that they are monitoring developments closely and will be maintaining close engagement with allies and partners," according to the readout. 

Russia
World news
Joe Biden
Justin Trudeau

