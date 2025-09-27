Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Shop owner, aide arrested for kicking woman accused of theft

The arrests follow an incident that occurred in front of the shop on Avenue Road in Chickpet earlier this week.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 21:41 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimetheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us