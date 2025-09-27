Bengaluru: Shop owner, aide arrested for kicking woman accused of theft

<p>Bengaluru: The City Market police have arrested a saree shop owner and his employee for brutally assaulting a woman suspected of theft.</p>.<p>The arrests follow an incident that occurred in front of the shop on Avenue Road in Chickpet earlier this week.</p>.<p>Umedaram, owner of Maya Silk and Sarees, and his employee, Mahendra Sirvi, were taken into custody on Thursday. Both were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.</p>.20 vehicles vandalised in coordinated attack in Bengaluru.<p>On September 21, Umedaram lodged a police complaint through the ‘112’ emergency service, alleging that a woman was caught stealing a bundle of 50 sarees kept outside his shop.</p>.<p>Following the complaint, Hoysala police staff rushed to the spot. The woman, Hampamma, 55, of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested and the stolen property was confiscated.</p>.<p>She was booked under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to theft, and was later remanded in judicial custody.</p>.<p>However, the police later received information indicating that, prior to the woman’s arrest, Umedaram and Mahendra Sirvi had allegedly assaulted her by kicking her and pulling her hair.</p>.<p>The police filed a suo motu case against the shop owner and his assistant, leading to their arrest four days later. Both men are now in judicial custody.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) said in an X post: “No excuse, no escape! We will not tolerate those who take the law into their own hands. Strict legal action is assured for those who harm women’s dignity! Bengaluru City Police will immediately take appropriate legal action.”</p>