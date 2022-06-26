Biden calls latest Russian bombing of Kyiv 'barbarism'

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday described Russia's latest bombing of Ukraine's capital Kyiv as "barbarism" at the G7 summit in Germany.
"It's more of their barbarism," Biden told reporters at the summit site in the German Alps, when asked for his reaction to the Russian missile strikes against a residential building.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi
Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat
Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes
In gay abandon...
Birthing depression