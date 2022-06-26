Biden calls latest Russian bombing of Kyiv 'barbarism'

The missiles struck just hours before the start of a G7 summit in Germany and prompted calls from Ukraine for a stronger response to the Russian invasion

AFP
AFP, Elmau Castle, Germany,
  • Jun 26 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 17:55 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday described Russia's latest bombing of Ukraine's capital Kyiv as "barbarism" at the G7 summit in Germany.

"It's more of their barbarism," Biden told reporters at the summit site in the German Alps, when asked for his reaction to the Russian missile strikes against a residential building.

