Biden describes America in single word - 'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

US President Joe Biden, at a recent event, while trying to describe his country in one word ended up with a slight slip-up.

The 79-year-old, in a clip shared by a Twitter user is seen saying, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word", but that 'single' word remained a mystery as it came out all gibberish from the President's mouth, as the exact word he said was something like "Asufutimaehaehfutbw".