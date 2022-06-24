Biden describes America in single word - 'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

US President Joe Biden, at a recent event, while trying to describe his country in one word ended up with a slight slip-up.
The 79-year-old, in a clip shared by a Twitter user is seen saying, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word", but that 'single' word remained a mystery as it came out all gibberish from the President's mouth, as the exact word he said was something like "Asufutimaehaehfutbw".
America is a nation that can be defined in a single word:
Asufutimaehaehfutbw
🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😭😂🤣😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/laTgT3cnY0
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2022
