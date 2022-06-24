Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in single word - 'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 19:26 ist

US President Joe Biden, at a recent event, while trying to describe his country in one word ended up with a slight slip-up.

The 79-year-old, in a clip shared by a Twitter user is seen saying, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word", but that 'single' word remained a mystery as it came out all gibberish from the President's mouth, as the exact word he said was something like "Asufutimaehaehfutbw".

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
US news
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 