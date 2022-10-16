Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi prince at G20 summit

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 16 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 19:33 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP File Photo

President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

Biden "has no plans to meet with the crown prince at the G20 summit," Sullivan told CNN, amid new pressure on stormy US-Saudi relations sparked by a push by Riyadh for oil production cuts.

