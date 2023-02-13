'US ordered downing of unknown object out of caution'

Biden ordered shootdown of latest object near Lake Huron out of 'caution': US official

The target of the fourth such intervention in just over a week -- described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it -- was not deemed to be a military threat

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 13 2023, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 04:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

President Joe Biden ordered US warplanes to shoot down another mysterious object, this time near Lake Huron on Sunday, "out of abundance of caution," a senior administration official said.

Read | US closes Lake Michigan airspace citing 'national defense': FAA

The target of the fourth such intervention in just over a week -- described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it -- was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but it could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) over Michigan, the official said.

