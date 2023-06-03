Biden says he will sign debt ceiling bill on June 3

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 03 2023, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 08:18 ist
President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said he will on Saturday sign into law the bill passed by Congress this week to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and curb spending.

After nail-biting negotiations, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed a bill that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default as early as June 5.

Also Read | Fitch keeps US credit rating on negative watch despite debt limit deal

 

Joe Biden
United States
World news

