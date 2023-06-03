Biden says he will sign debt ceiling bill on June 3

US President Joe Biden said he will on Saturday sign into law the bill passed by Congress this week to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and curb spending.

After nail-biting negotiations, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed a bill that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default as early as June 5.

Also Read | Fitch keeps US credit rating on negative watch despite debt limit deal